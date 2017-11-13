Transcript for Over 400 killed, thousands injured in earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

Stretcher after stretcher head wounds and broken bones the injured are flooding into this Iraqi hospital. Nearly 4000 wouldn't get across the region and many too far from many medical care. A runny and forces are setting up field hospitals anywhere they can and the majority of the destruction is on your brawny inside the border. The quake struck late Sunday night hear in a remote region on the Iran Iraq border. Watch this moment television acres in Northern Iraq on hair as the studio starts to see. Their get out. So powerful it was felt more than a 150 miles away in Baghdad. Where US troops reported yours tremors but close to the epi center look at the English. This man with his hands in the air and here collapsed in grief. Get the quake with so late at night and it's such a remote region thousands and thousands of people spent last night outside. Now the priorities today are getting emergency aid to those people who need it and searching for Serb rioters. Holly Hunter eighteen hits lined.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.