Transcript for At least 64 dead after devastating fire in Siberian mall

The goal with a cinema is is completely done everything is its make everything is on fire people up panic. These woods shaken by a young woman inside the mall in the Siberian city of Pembroke on Sunday off and on. Meanwhile anguish on the faces of parents and relatives outside. At least 64 people a believed to have died in the many thought to be children. The blaze started in the upper Lewis nearest cinema. Complex had a kid stake has Santa Ana. Pashtuns these fires many of them hadn't even gotten the child's to finish schools see the world and make their dreams come true. Full people have saved being detained by authorities investigating the course of the blaze yen of the center is among days being questioned. It's the middle of school holidays and camera favorite dozens of families heading to have a fun day out instead met with horror and tragedy. Authorities say the death told may yet rise as people remain missing. Do they McFarland ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.