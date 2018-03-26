At least 64 dead after devastating fire in Siberian mall

More
Dozens of children are feared to be among those killed in a devastating fire at a Siberian shopping mall, as Russian police said they had found serious violations in the building's maintenance.
1:00 | 03/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 64 dead after devastating fire in Siberian mall
The goal with a cinema is is completely done everything is its make everything is on fire people up panic. These woods shaken by a young woman inside the mall in the Siberian city of Pembroke on Sunday off and on. Meanwhile anguish on the faces of parents and relatives outside. At least 64 people a believed to have died in the many thought to be children. The blaze started in the upper Lewis nearest cinema. Complex had a kid stake has Santa Ana. Pashtuns these fires many of them hadn't even gotten the child's to finish schools see the world and make their dreams come true. Full people have saved being detained by authorities investigating the course of the blaze yen of the center is among days being questioned. It's the middle of school holidays and camera favorite dozens of families heading to have a fun day out instead met with horror and tragedy. Authorities say the death told may yet rise as people remain missing. Do they McFarland ABC news London.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54019492,"title":"At least 64 dead after devastating fire in Siberian mall","duration":"1:00","description":"Dozens of children are feared to be among those killed in a devastating fire at a Siberian shopping mall, as Russian police said they had found serious violations in the building's maintenance.","url":"/International/video/64-dead-devastating-fire-siberian-mall-54019492","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.