Transcript for Analysis of UK election results

And welcome to ABC news stream live at polyps in the United Kingdom I'm James Longman. And we adjust witnessing the fallout from an extraordinary. Election. To reason maze Conservative Party has not. Gault enough seats to full. A government. They have come out of this with 319. Seats. In in parliament now committees means that the concerns about the is the biggest policy in the parliament here in the United Kingdom but that means they don't have enough seats to form. A government is something that was. Totally unexpected. When this an action campaign kicked off. Just a few weeks ago she was very definitely the favorite people that the consensus is being able to get maybe. 506070. People wait until about a hundred seat majority over the neighbor policy. But it's been extraordinarily. Unexpected this result you can just say about the sound of Big Ben behind me. As were outside the Palace of Westminster and has caused us to rule came in the UK. I mean I just wanna say now that I mean we are surrounded by the world's press because this is not just important. For the United Kingdom this is important for the rest of the world and particularly for Europe because. This election was pool about her exit Ortiz we thought to most. What happens to this country off that we need the EU in what happens more precisely in the negotiations in order to leave. The European Union member we had a referendum. Two. To decide whether or not we wanted in this country sustained year we'll leave the country voted to leave and say to reasoning is that she wanted to fight an election in order to. She said to make. Government more strong and stable to be able to go in today's initiation of any stock in ten days time boy have things. Chains now that's just keep walking through hey you can see just how many people have time now. Because. The big big. Surprises law has been the labor party people wrote Jeremy Corbin often beginning of this and the game this campaign. In fact you know a lot of critics say it's reason as any cold advocates who was there so that she would be journey called and he was low in the polls but what's happened is that using high. Campaign. Really took off he was able to. Bring people from all walks of life to support him. Particularly young people about 63%. Of those between ages eighteen to 35 a voted for Jenny Colvin. That's a lot of people a million more voters came out we think most of those would have been young people he managed to get let out and we thought about wooden mask that because young people don't tend to live in places. In he knew what we call in the UK marginal constituencies and more. People in the United States cool swing space site and he has had a great great night but again he hasn't got quite enough to. Wayne and have a you know form a government because. He's got 261 seats in the 326. In the system here in the United Kingdom. To form a government in not building right back and but he how singled out by the so what's the reason made has said she's going to Dave. It's formed a coalition. Now with Dave because she's got she's got 391. She's got and 319 seats like I think she needs. To get to three to six she's decided to form a coalition with one of the smaller parties you know parliament. Not the DP now they small policy of any technical ten seats that she's that's gonna foam a bendable pushed up over the limit but it does leave. In a very very very unstable. Situation I do want to say you what's happened this morning with a on newspapers because. You know and by the way the UK press in this country. Has bind most been supportive of the conservative policy most of the newspapers the biggest setting ones anyway it tends to pull the conservatives but this morning it was a huge. Huge surprise. Uniter sun which is one of odd biggest these papers. Mayhem they say labor two 134. Seats that's a big big shock for them and Tony's fail on the majority. Now position as Lida is definitely going to come under question you know she went into this like I said. Quite popular people didn't really know what to make of but she was been the law is being quite strong in the mold of moderate batch of behalf but now we have this and small. Would this small number of seats that she's been able to win Ortiz know enough a majority government. That bout is how position is going to is going to come into question. Unite even the day one then there has always been pretty against them back hanging by a thread they say in his term equal to nab it is. This comes up no one thought he was going to be it would be amp. He comes from the fringes of the labor party from them after the name ought to allow people kind of sad while this guy's never going to be able to. To appeal to the masses in the United Kingdom he's got some pretty extreme policies and it comes to a tax for instance he wants to. No the tax rate and and make high on is really pay more tax. He wants to give education. College education he wants to make in tiny free in this country as it was used to be before the consensus change that policy site. That was very popular and house full of any part of his wife and young people came out to bite him. And all the critics who say well how they gonna pay for it. Anyway today met one about biggest. Biggest selling newspapers Britain on a night Fed's they had backed the conservatives throughout this campaign. And today and basically everyone else in total shock. About what about what today. Now just a way on these breaks the negotiations because they will happen. In just ten days time that is the negotiations that this country house to go into in order to figure out. The times under which we leave the European Union. Threes and ice that from the very start she wanted to make stool that there was strong and stable leadership going in today's negotiations that she was the only person was going to be able to do it. While she's now instead of focusing on those negotiations you may not the focus on forming this coalition government who is she gonna send two year to be able to. To back seat to make so that the UK gets the best deal. She spoke just now earlier today outside of Downing Street. Have to say she's spoken in a way it sounded like she had once you've got well over the majority she she surprised emblem with a time. Basically saying that she was going to form a government who's going to. Pull the country forward but I think a lot of people now we'll say. To reason may remains and as prime minister but all the people within the conservative policy. Are going to want to stop that probably make maneuvers to see if they can replace because she really wasn't a lot of people. Can say that particularly strong. During the election campaign she. Fumbled a law she she she kept using this same sentence strong and stable strong and stable people's civil walk into human being. And say she was how. And she was they didn't speak very much to generous and it wants beats people like it might mean she didn't want to debate. Jeremy Corbin Jeremy Cordova that people saying he was gonna run symbolic campaign yes he went out and he he attracted crowds and large. And Churchill might say this is the guy was putting crowds what I of the country to his rise. Site and this like I said it's a huge huge shock and I mean you can see just the amount of press now which is descended on London because. You know we seem to be going through this political time moment almost monthly basis we had. The election in 2015 which no one predicted that the Tories have been in time majority we've been out. The bricks that referendum which no one but we are you gonna want to lead and now. It's an action way we fill it. You know to reason I was gonna end up with a huge majority it's just one thing off drama and now some people even predicting it could even be another election later this Yale next game because. You can't really run a country on us weighted number hasn't been for none of the parties in numbers are really good enough to be at the full strong. Government's so for now. That's it from us but please stay watching ABC news all day because this is that if tremendously important story. And I am I'm gentleman hateful ABC news streamline.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.