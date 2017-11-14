Australians endorse gay marriage in postal survey

While same-sex marriage could be a reality in Australia by Christmas, some lawmakers have vowed to vote down gay marriage regardless of the survey's outcome.
0:34 | 11/14/17

Transcript for Australians endorse gay marriage in postal survey
He striding people have spoken. In their millions. And I have budget overwhelmingly yes. We'll marriage equality. Tight budget yes they and it's. Like budget yes the commitment. By budget yes full law. And now it is up to us here in the parliament it was dry idea to get on with the they get on with the job he has tried in people of hospice to do. And get this stop this year before Christmas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

