Baby chimp gets first-class trip in rescue effort

Mussa was saved from poachers and flown to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
0:49 | 03/01/18

We move on to a chip a baby Chad. That got to take a first class trip to its new home. Not bad little Moussa had up Ryan's seat here get on the plane to the Congo after an animal sanctuaries saved him from poachers checked that out. So Moussa had a great view from the pilots left. After a while he got over the excitement and even squeeze in a nap. A leg it's little make over a little hang but getting ready for the big day or the plane landed. Let had just how movers she. That is accused he's a really good name that just have baby chimps on planes. We wouldn't mind the delays. And then the lending. I. That's awesome fish that my human navy video hundreds and there.

