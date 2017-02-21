Bao Bao the panda leaves National Zoo for new home in China

The giant panda departs the D.C. zoo where she was born in 2013 for Dulles International Airport, where FedEx's Panda Express 777 takes her on the 16-hour journey to her new home in China.
1:19 | 02/21/17

