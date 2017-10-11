Baristas create adorable 3-D pet portraits for coffee shop customers

Next-level Taiwanese coffee artists are turning customers' photos of their pets into adorable 3-D portraits they can drink.
0:54 | 11/10/17

Comments
Baristas create adorable 3-D pet portraits for coffee shop customers
