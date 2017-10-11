{"id":51058377,"title":"Baristas create adorable 3-D pet portraits for coffee shop customers","duration":"0:54","description":"Next-level Taiwanese coffee artists are turning customers' photos of their pets into adorable 3-D portraits they can drink.","url":"/International/video/baristas-create-adorable-pet-portraits-coffee-shop-customers-51058377","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}