Berlin, Germany Celebrates the Start of 2018

More
Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.
1:03 | 12/31/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Berlin, Germany Celebrates the Start of 2018
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52075115,"title":"Berlin, Germany Celebrates the Start of 2018","duration":"1:03","description":"Cities around the world celebrate the New Year.","url":"/International/video/berlin-germany-celebrates-start-2018-52075115","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.