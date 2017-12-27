6 of the biggest international stories of 2017

From North Korea and France to ISIS and terrorism, the year abroad was eventful.
1:04 | 12/27/17

Transcript for 6 of the biggest international stories of 2017
At a time of tension with China. And when North Korea is threatening the US and its allies with what it says our nuclear tipped missiles. President Trump's decision. To pull out of the Paris climate accord saying we are out the United States joining only Syria in Nicaragua. In not joining the new French leader has made clear he's not afraid to take on trump admitting this white knuckle handshake with not innocent. Late Thursday making this rare address in English make. All that. Great to get 620000. Rigging a Muslims the flag from what secretary of state reps to listen calls ethnic cleansing. Russia literally that powerhouse trials that hosted the last games in Sochi tonight they end from next year's competition in South Korea because of dope. His land and its people its steeped in tales of sacrifice. And every day the country bears witness to the suffering the war nicest has indeed. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

