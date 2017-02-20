Blast in Somalia kills 34 in Mogadishu marketplace

The explosion hit a busy marketplace in the western part of the capital, said police Capt. Mohamed Hussein.
0:42 | 02/20/17



The explosion hit a busy marketplace in the western part of the capital, said police Capt. Mohamed Hussein.
