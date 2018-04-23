Transcript for Boy uses parents' credit cards to go on Bali getaway after argument with mother

Are your Monday post now and as you know a lot of kids go out to win their parents tell them they can't yet but a twelve year old from Australia took this to a new level he didn't like when his parents told the family couldn't go to volleys though he's not too fast court. And his parents' credit cards. Did school and popped on the plane. So here he has he made the trip alone and nearly drove his mother out of her mind. He just doesn't want the web and that's what I got a kidney and Asia is that. The old Soviet and to. So the boy even set himself up in a hotel he spent four days in volleys until authorities finally tracked him down and his parents went to pick them up. He explains it like a trip thing sometimes they get into mischief he called it a great adventure. I'm okay.

