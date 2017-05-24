Vigil takes place in Albert Square for Manchester victims ABC News' Amna Nawaz talks to Molly Hunter and Patrick Reevell for the latest on the Manchester Arena bombing that left 22 dead and over 50 injured.

Manchester community comes together to honor victims ABC News' Molly Hunter talks to college students who attended a vigil in Albert Square to honor the victims of the Manchester attack.

Latest details on deadly Manchester attack ABC News' Amy Robach reports from Manchester, England, with the latest details on the suspect and victims in the explosion at an Ariana Grande concert attack that killed 22 people.