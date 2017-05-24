-
Now Playing: Vigil takes place in Albert Square for Manchester victims
-
Now Playing: Manchester community comes together to honor victims
-
Now Playing: Latest details on deadly Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for survivors after Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
-
Now Playing: Manchester residents mourn as information on the suspected bomber comes to light
-
Now Playing: British newspaper covers mourn youngest victim of Manchester bombing
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump arrives at the Vatican for first audience with Pope Francis
-
Now Playing: Search continues for Manchester bomber's possible ISIS connections
-
Now Playing: UK raises threat level to critical after concert terror attack
-
Now Playing: Search for Manchester bomber's potential ISIS connections underway
-
Now Playing: Manchester suicide bomber cruelly targeted the most vulnerable
-
Now Playing: The 'Angel of Manchester' kept children safe during chaos
-
Now Playing: UK threat level raised to critical from severe, prime minister says
-
Now Playing: President Trump calls Manchester attackers 'evil losers'
-
Now Playing: Manchester Arena bombed in terror attack
-
Now Playing: Manchester attacker identified as 22-year-old Salman Abedi: Police
-
Now Playing: Video appears to show moment of blast at Manchester Arena
-
Now Playing: Video from inside Ariana Grande concert shows moment loud bang sets off panic in crowd