Canada introduces legislation to legalize marijuana

More
The proposed law allows four plants to be grown at home.
0:21 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Canada introduces legislation to legalize marijuana
A lawmakers in Canada now considering whether to legalize marijuana the legislation will let adults carry thirty grams of marijuana in public. If past Canada would be the largest developed country and they probation on recreational marijuana. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46787009,"title":"Canada introduces legislation to legalize marijuana","duration":"0:21","description":"The proposed law allows four plants to be grown at home.","url":"/International/video/canada-introduces-legislation-legalize-marijuana-46787009","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.