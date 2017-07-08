Car rolls in Chinese tunnel

More
A car rolled over in a highway tunnel in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The driver suffered only minor injures.
0:34 | 08/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car rolls in Chinese tunnel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49078681,"title":"Car rolls in Chinese tunnel","duration":"0:34","description":"A car rolled over in a highway tunnel in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The driver suffered only minor injures.","url":"/International/video/car-rolls-chinese-tunnel-49078681","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.