Chaos in Hamburg as protesters flee police water cannons

ABC News' Sarah Hucal reports live as riot police attempt to disperse G-20 protesters in Hamburg, Germany.
1:56 | 07/06/17

Transcript for Chaos in Hamburg as protesters flee police water cannons
Don't know anything and we're here at the Bob Hope it's not you haven't actively dispersed and hunting and shooting water cannons. People aren't right on the streets are pirates. It didn't cancel demonstration behind I'm wearing masks strictly forbidden and after being quite island making them. And pains pains all of them out. Yeah. Okay. Doing what fun and it's even my hands around here we're really on me on the outskirts right now. There are legalized. Lining up him. They had and that they had. Massive manpower here it is not Bloody Sunday. And it. Yeah and I never going off. Parts on the team game. I'm walking out and and right now I'm back here when going on. And I app you can either crowded. Exactly. At the moment. A and we're. A and I. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

