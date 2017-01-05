Transcript for May Day protests worldwide

What began as a holiday to celebrate international workers now serving as a platform for protest. May Day marches turning bloody in Europe. Here at home. And thousands turning out across the country. Voicing opposition to president from immigration policy where he had made Sean where he had to fly. That's why we can't. New York more than a dozen protesters arrested for blocking doors to a bank we're not why yeah. Yeah. Yeah yeah remix it. And from the mid ones to the West Coast. Activists hoping for a presidential change of heart. But residents from showing no signs of softening his stance on an issue that was at the center of his. Campaign and art don't worry whether to have the Walt no orient. And immigration not the only issue being raised at these rallies demonstrators demanding a clear focus on workers' rights. And on the struggles facing working families. Aerial rash at ABC news New York.

