Transcript for At least 4 dead, 1 arrested in Stockholm 'terrorist attack'

Chaos and terror in Swedish driver slammed the truck into a crowd of people then crashing into an unskilled department store in the heart of the capital. The Swedish authorities say the driver hijacked the beverage truck while it was being unloaded nearby sped off down a long stretch of road ramming into the people lampposts anything in its path. Actually. But if I'm them treat him like Vietnamese covering methodically and orange blanket. The attacks sparking mass panic people see human blood from the area Stockholm's main train station evacuated. That were blocked a blue Wabco Borges on the ground drew laughs. And a sense of how and eight people is standing by at loved ones who rescue vehicles raced into the scene where police say nearly a dozen people only on the ground her. Armed police officers now patrolled the streets from the ground and there as Swedish authorities look to question this man seen in the area at the same time of the attack the Swedish government calling this a deadly terror attack. That it federal government has informed of the situation on getting continuous updates. We support will be authorities are working on miss Maria are asking the public still look and listen to loosen Bartz. Stockholm police Kelly BC news one person who was involved in the attack has been arrested. Stephanie promise ABC news New York.

