5 dead in Venezuela protests as movement gains steam

Thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets in wealthy eastern Caracas amid a tropical downpour Thursday to support a protest movement that is gaining steam even as it turns more deadly.
0:45 | 04/14/17

Transcript for 5 dead in Venezuela protests as movement gains steam
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

