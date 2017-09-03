Transcript for Deadly fire hits Guatemala children's shelter

The death tall from a fire at a youth shelter in Guatemala has risen to at least 28 officials say several more girls were fellas severe burns overnight. The condition of the victims is considered life threatening. Authorities say someone set fire to a mattress in the girl section of an overcrowded state run shelter on Wednesday. DNA will be used to identify the victims. A wild fires raging in Florida so call alligator Alley the inner state has reopened but officials say it will close down again. If the road is threatened by more flames around seven 500 acres have burned. The fire is 50% contained at this point three homes were destroyed some neighborhoods and businesses are under evacuation orders. Acts this hour.

