Drone helps rescue 2 swimmers caught in Australian riptide

More
A drone for the first time has been deployed to rescue swimmers that got into trouble off an Australian beach.
1:15 | 01/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Drone helps rescue 2 swimmers caught in Australian riptide
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52432446,"title":"Drone helps rescue 2 swimmers caught in Australian riptide","duration":"1:15","description":"A drone for the first time has been deployed to rescue swimmers that got into trouble off an Australian beach.","url":"/International/video/drone-helps-rescue-swimmers-caught-australian-riptide-52432446","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.