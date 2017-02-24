Family of Indian man killed in Kansas shooting speaks out

More
Meanwhile, authorities in the U.S. are investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.
0:38 | 02/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family of Indian man killed in Kansas shooting speaks out
Stating that there are. Don't let us. Evaluating and we warned of what he will be here. Audience that is severely it is going moments of licenses strongly because. All of businesses us I know religious. And a bit. And if you really look into this incident does is talk remember in Asia. Something there that Benedict. It is it is done bits of if you order a man.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45715390,"title":"Family of Indian man killed in Kansas shooting speaks out","duration":"0:38","description":"Meanwhile, authorities in the U.S. are investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.","url":"/International/video/family-indian-man-killed-kansas-shooting-speaks-45715390","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.