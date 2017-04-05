Famous Nelson Mandela quotes

More
The former South African leader once said, "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears."
0:41 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Famous Nelson Mandela quotes
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47204766,"title":"Famous Nelson Mandela quotes","duration":"0:41","description":"The former South African leader once said, \"May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.\"","url":"/International/video/famous-nelson-mandela-quotes-47204766","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.