Transcript for Feb. 11, 1990: Nelson Mandela released from prison

Tony seven years in seven months after he disappeared from the world stage and became the unseen symbol of black resistance to white minority rule. Nelson Mandela today walked out of the Victor versed air prison near cape town and into a new and dangerous period in south African politics. Many whites and Black Sea Mandela as the best hope for a peaceful end to apartheid. What he's unconditional release has shown how volatile the situation has become. Setting off both joyous celebration. And violence at least one person was killed during looting in Cape Town over a hundred were injured. We have several reports on today's historic developments first Richard surrogate. As hundreds of people cheered. Nelson Mandela walked from the prison gates to freedom. Holding his wife's hand the 71 year old African National Congress leader greeted supporters with a raised fist. As authorities held back the excited crowd. Minutes later Mandela with the police escort was on the way to address a rally in Cape Town city center. Mandela's motorcade slowly made its way along roads lined with people who would waited for hours to see him. But as thousands. Poured into the city from surrounding black townships for the rally looting erupted. Riot police repeatedly opened fire with Berkshire. Injured were rushed to local hospitals. Army troops souls who moved in. But the sporadic violence did not overshadow the moment everyone have been waiting for. A. Under his fury erupted when Mondello finally appeared at City Hall there might do all of that up again. The future. Men don't defended the ANC's commitment to the armed struggle. But said he would like to see a peaceful resolution to the country's racial conflict. The ANC leader also is praised for president declared calling him a man of integrity. But demanded that the clerk lift the state of emergency immediately. And release all political prisoners before powers during talks can begin form while. Me I'll pass. So why have almost. Mandela insisted that the international community should continue its sanctions campaign way ahead away. Home. And I. Are. Meadows final thoughts on his first day of freedom with the same as those he expressed to defend himself when he was sentenced to life in prison in 1964. He committed himself to a free and democratic South Africa. Food being called. I. But tonight as Nelson Mandela flew to a free men and saying god bless Africa. It was a new sense of hope you're that old south Africans were now one step closer to their freedom to. For troops routed ABC news Cape Town.

