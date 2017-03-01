Firefighters Rescue Driver From Truck with Fireworks on Fire

More
Firefighters in China rescued a truck driver from a truck on fire filled with fireworks and firecrackers.
0:56 | 01/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters Rescue Driver From Truck with Fireworks on Fire
I got out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44530016,"title":"Firefighters Rescue Driver From Truck with Fireworks on Fire","duration":"0:56","description":"Firefighters in China rescued a truck driver from a truck on fire filled with fireworks and firecrackers.","url":"/International/video/firefighters-rescue-driver-truck-fireworks-fire-44530016","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.