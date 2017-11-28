High-tech car theft done in 1 minute

Police in the U.K.'s West Midlands released video of minutelong car theft using a relay device that tricks a car into thinking its electronic key is nearby.
1:20 | 11/28/17

Transcript for High-tech car theft done in 1 minute
