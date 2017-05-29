Indian woman sets Mount Everest summit record

Indian climber Anshu Jamsenpa has made the fastest double ascent of Mount Everest, becoming the first woman in the world to reach the highest point on earth twice in five days.
0:58 | 05/29/17

Transcript for Indian woman sets Mount Everest summit record

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

