Transcript for Interview interrupted by 2 adorable children

Channel on all time the question is are you my arm and what will it mean Ferrer for the wider region I think what are your children's just voted every shift this shifting. Anything can happen on live TV we all know that especially when children. Are around look at what happened this morning when against the being interviewed his daughter. Waters in into the room followed a few seconds later by a baby in a locker. We are told that those children. We're told that those children have been grounded until age eighteen. There all of a. And I didn't even of the facility and if you're like yeah. They are yeah. North Korea north Chris went on to severely limited in the last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.