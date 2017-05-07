ISIS' 'caliphate' faces collapse but the future of the territory they claimed is in limbo

More
Long after Mosul falls, the territory now claimed by ISIS will likely long be in dispute.
0:57 | 07/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ISIS' 'caliphate' faces collapse but the future of the territory they claimed is in limbo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48456513,"title":"ISIS' 'caliphate' faces collapse but the future of the territory they claimed is in limbo","duration":"0:57","description":"Long after Mosul falls, the territory now claimed by ISIS will likely long be in dispute.","url":"/International/video/isis-caliphate-faces-collapse-future-territory-claimed-limbo-48456513","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.