-
Now Playing: Putin hits the campaign trail
-
Now Playing: Armed robbers smash-and-grab an estimated $5 million worth of jewelry in Paris
-
Now Playing: American tourist dies while hiking in Australia
-
Now Playing: Japanese astronaut apologizes for 'fake news' after saying he grew 3 inches in space
-
Now Playing: US officials stumped on illnesses in Cuba, open door to 'viral' or 'ultrasound' cause
-
Now Playing: Armed robbery at jewelry store in the Ritz hotel in Paris
-
Now Playing: Lemurs attack BBC reporter during visit to the zoo
-
Now Playing: North and South Korea agree to talk with goal to 'relieve military tensions'
-
Now Playing: Child pulled from rubble in wake of Syrian airstrike
-
Now Playing: Tourists stranded at Swiss resort town due to avalanche risk
-
Now Playing: Rare snowfall hits the Sahara Desert
-
Now Playing: North Korea will send Olympic team to South as countries hold high-level talks
-
Now Playing: Stolen bottle of vodka worth $1.3 million found
-
Now Playing: An inside look at the DMZ, the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea
-
Now Playing: Even near South Korea's heavily-militarized border with North Korea, life goes on
-
Now Playing: Former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle jailed after arrest on assault charges in Canada
-
Now Playing: Russia touts fluffy puppies as latest weapon
-
Now Playing: Skater shows off on Toronto's frozen inner harbor
-
Now Playing: Boy rescued from rubble after strikes in Syria
-
Now Playing: June 13, 2009: Protests erupt in Iran after presidential race