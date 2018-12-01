Transcript for Jan. 12, 2010: Earthquake strikes Haiti

There has been a huge earthquake magnitude seven point oh just off the coast of Haiti the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Early reports of extensive damage and coming from the capital Port Au Prince 700 miles from Miami Dan Harris has the latest. It is hard to imagine a country less able to cope with a devastating earthquake this seven point oh quake hit this afternoon about ten miles west of Haiti's capital city. According to an Associated Press photographer on the ground at least one hospital has collapsed and people are screaming for help. We reached fifteen year old Valerie Moly air by phone. He noted that seat and there. Our alarm didn't hit that around. Haiti can barely take care of its people under normal circumstances I was there not long ago in -- how under developed it is. With poorly constructed buildings that make people particularly vulnerable to a massive quake. I'm very concerned I think we we are likely to have humanitarian. Disaster are on our hands. Here and tonight things could get even worse there is a tsunami watch in effect. For a country that has experienced so much misery and is now apparently getting another big dose of it. Dan Harris ABC news. And we have a statement just up from President Obama he says his thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been affected by this earthquake. He's also directed his staff to begin preparing humanitarian assistance package.

