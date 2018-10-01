Transcript for Japanese astronaut apologizes for 'fake news' after saying he grew 3 inches in space

They're that it hadn't and uncle growing controversy literally on the International Space Station. Yet a Japanese astronaut to claim to he grew more than three inches in just three weeks on board controversy started when he sent his growth means. In my confidence a space capsule to come home amount he's downplaying the whole thing saying there was some sort of measuring error. Measuring isn't easy without gravity is now he's apologizing for the fake he is and says. He will be able to fly back to earth after off tonight about a pending a die and yeah.

