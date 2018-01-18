Japanese school holds drill to protect students from falling US military parts More Last month a nearly 17-pound window from a passing U.S. helicopter fell on the school's playground. No one was injured, according to NHK, Japan's public broadcaster. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Japanese school holds drill to protect students from falling US military parts And. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Japanese school holds drill to protect students from falling US military parts

