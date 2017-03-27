8 Japanese students feared dead after avalanche

More
An avalanche at a ski resort in Japan hit several high school students on Monday morning, leaving several injured or feared dead, according to ABC News partner NHK.
0:31 | 03/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 8 Japanese students feared dead after avalanche
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46398783,"title":"8 Japanese students feared dead after avalanche","duration":"0:31","description":"An avalanche at a ski resort in Japan hit several high school students on Monday morning, leaving several injured or feared dead, according to ABC News partner NHK.","url":"/International/video/japanese-students-feared-dead-avalanche-46398783","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.