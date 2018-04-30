Transcript for 9 journalists killed in Kabul blast

Pull a double suicide attack in Afghanistan has a left at least 25 people dead including nine journalist the first attack was carried out by suicide bomber on a motorcycle. In an area which is home to NATO's headquarters in Kabul. Moments later -- second blast injured dozens of journalists who were washed who had rushed to the scene the attacker. Pretended to be a journalist and exploded his device in the middle of the crowd. Crisis in Afghanistan has taken responsibility for the deadly blast.

