9 journalists killed in Kabul blast

One of the attackers pretended to be a journalist, a police spokesperson said.
0:28 | 04/30/18

Pull a double suicide attack in Afghanistan has a left at least 25 people dead including nine journalist the first attack was carried out by suicide bomber on a motorcycle. In an area which is home to NATO's headquarters in Kabul. Moments later -- second blast injured dozens of journalists who were washed who had rushed to the scene the attacker. Pretended to be a journalist and exploded his device in the middle of the crowd. Crisis in Afghanistan has taken responsibility for the deadly blast.

