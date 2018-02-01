Transcript for June 13, 2009: Protests erupt in Iran after presidential race

Fighting has erupted in Iran tonight after president Mahmoud uprooted Judd was declared the winner of the hotly contested presidential race by a landslide. Polls leading up to the election had shown a possible victory by his opponent Mir Hussein Moussavi who promise more freedom for women. And more openness to the west but the government now says up but it is John won overwhelmingly getting nearly 63% of the vote even winning in his opponent's hometown. Tonight up but it is odds challengers as the election was stolen our senior foreign correspondent Jim Sciutto in Tehran. Witnessed firsthand how a Ronnie and authorities are trying to control the outrage. And and this is a country which according to the government just overwhelmingly. Elected its President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. But in the capital Tehran thousands of protesters threw him in. Clinton visited shouting the dictator did you look good on the TV. Government just announced. You folks thereabouts of Curtis left the room. This was the government's response. Owner fled the leads to taking protesters from the effects of speeding motorcycle. Our camera videotape confiscated by police he filled the protests on her cellphone. Because we're going to be without firing tear gas. They're using of the songs on the boat that's been well. Anybody gets if any group for the review. They immediately jump on this city doesn't look. The protest began today with the government officially declared president Ahmadinejad of the winners two to one margin over his closest challenger. Your Hussein Moussavi. We promised more social freedoms and more engagement with the west. Arafat will on state television president Ahmadinejad called it a great victory for Iran at a time he said it would propaganda. Inside and outside the country was against Iran. Savvy said he would not surrender to what he called a dangerous charade. His supporters would surrendering either. So for the first time this week some government critics would choose geared to show their faces and we are still you're sure it's a yes yeah. Sure I cannot accept good. Tonight tensions news demonstrators armed themselves with sticks and runs. Clinical. He has come on the. So far the only response has been force. If you go ABC news to ever.

