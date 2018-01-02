Killer whale learns to say 'hello,' 'bye bye' and more

More
The whale, named Wikie, can also say "Amy," and "one, two, three."
0:22 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Killer whale learns to say 'hello,' 'bye bye' and more
I don't know him. Well. Oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52771653,"title":"Killer whale learns to say 'hello,' 'bye bye' and more","duration":"0:22","description":"The whale, named Wikie, can also say \"Amy,\" and \"one, two, three.\"","url":"/International/video/killer-whale-learns-bye-bye-52771653","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.