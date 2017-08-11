Transcript for Kremlin quiet as Russia marks Revolution's 100-year anniversary

It's a centuries of the day since Russia's October revolution a hundred years ago Vladimir Lenin and his Bolsheviks seized cod. To from the Communist state these people are marching through central Moscow to celebrate that. A little has changed. Welcome please let me it would be huge on that is that there's an important. Director gore Vietnam nothing might be smuggled. For seventy years in the city union Lenin's revolution was celebrated on grandiose scale. As an independent heralded the triumph of communism around the world near saint scenery though the commemoration is a muted the Kremlin has indicated it wants them to be low key and few Russians in any case Arenas takes con. In Soviet times this on investor it would have been logged with massive parades agency this march is being squeezed. Right up against the bulls head. The Russian parliament. As of us and our space. From his body as some odd. It's a far cry from a hundred years ago in Saint Petersburg whether revolution unfolding Russia's then capital had been in upheaval months. And an Internet constantly chaos disease Collins. A hundred years ago the Bolsheviks days Vera rising here in saint Pete is back firing from the sport just prime tanning salons of the winter palace behind me. The event that changed the world and for today's Russian don't seem to want to market. The son Nicholas the second had already been told Leno rising in February the most innings when targeting the provisional government a group of liberal ministers who have lost control in the capital. Unlike amenable to make films like this place any Eisenstein says in the there was virtually no finding an emotionally springs of the Windsor palace on the night of the revolution they found the most of the defendants had already planned. Provisional government this holed up in the dining room. An opening here this always first and shouted fuel under arrest in his big dream and certainly room for seventy is. It grew industrialization. And education's a Russian loosen terror and mass repression. State is gone now relent and is still everywhere on Russia's most towns still have a statute. And he himself remains and bombed on Red Square. The symbol of the pond in the city cost grim and refers not to touch before today's Kremlin revolution is now an inconvenient holiday. Unlike mount Lemmon whose room is increasingly based on generating the Soviet. On the other the Kremlin has little desire to celebrate revolution. Honesty openness surround himself was symbols of Russia's imperial times. Trying to link himself to his eyes troubled by the revolution over the weekend almost 400 Nancy Drew and activists were arrested trying to hold unsanctioned rallies. Protests since his early last month old bush housing. Own design. So the Kremlin is largely sitting on the same team. During an out of the goodness and the hope sings you know you enjoy lying on the revolution in medicine that many Russians there has faded long ends in the past. The win they'll musicians mothers and power again sends it in one man in the Kremlin Benazir it doesn't always feels so far away.

