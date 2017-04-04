Transcript for Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in subway bomb attack

The man responsible for Monday's carnage identify. Russian authorities now saying a young man born in 1995. In here to stand was this suicide bombers. The remains of his body found on the subway and theme here that panic moment following Monday's packed. Passengers scrambling to escape after that deadly bomb ripped through a subway car in Saint Petersburg. The explosion came as the train travel between two stations. Seconds later K and thick black smoke and the smell of gunpowder. Officials say the drivers decision to continue to the next station may have saved lives. The driver is speaking today saying it wasn't time to think about here I needed to war. Passengers and subway staff dragged the wounded the city in its hunt assembly. Coming locals stop one eyewitness described the panic a flash and a feeling of surprise and screens. And hero. Twenty minutes later another bomb located at a different station here in this black bag inside a fire extinguisher officials quickly defusing it. Russian president Vladimir Putin was in town here try for a meeting with the president Fella risk. And later the president laying flowers at the scene before speaking with president trump. And other world leaders express their condolences. An earlier today another bomb threat shut down four subway station in Saint Petersburg officials are on high alert there in Moscow and across the country. Molly hunter ABC news London.

