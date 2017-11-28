Libyan cleared of most serious charges in Benghazi attack

But a federal jury found him not guilty of murder, the most serious charge associated with the rampage he was accused of orchestrating.
A verdict late today in the trial of the accused mastermind of the attack on the US consulate in Benghazi Libya. Up mid to Tolle convicted on terrorism charges but acquitted of murder now facing up to life in prison. The 2012 attack killed US ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans including two CIA contractors. CIA director Mike Pompeo today calling the verdict quote a small measure of justice.

