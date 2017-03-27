Now Playing: Lightning bolts illuminate Dubai skyline

Now Playing: Young man plays golf with hail in Texas

Now Playing: Men on horseback invade Texas Wal-Mart

Now Playing: 3-legged dog races up stairs in workout outfit

Now Playing: Adorable girl steals Pope Francis' zucchetto off his head

Now Playing: Baby boy desperately tries to nap on his big, fluffy goldendoodle

Now Playing: Lightning strikes illuminate night sky in Cape Town

Now Playing: Check out these adorable baby goats

Now Playing: Man escapes from car being swept away in Peru floods

Now Playing: Good Samaritan uses baseball bat to rescue driver

Now Playing: SUV crashes through convenience store

Now Playing: Hero cat named Grace saves couple from carbon monoxide poisoning

Now Playing: Premature baby hippo eats hay for the first time

Now Playing: Shining blue water caused by bioluminescence

Now Playing: Otters frolic in the snow at Chicago aquarium

Now Playing: Goldfish with its own 'wheelchair'

Now Playing: Police dashcam captures real-life game of cat and mouse

Now Playing: Truck crashes through ice as occupants drive across frozen Lake Winnipeg

Now Playing: Superintendent announces school snow day in music video