Transcript for Man temporarily barred from driving after autopilot ride in his Tesla

While some unusual for passenger to sit back and relax while someone else does the drive me driving miss sleazy. But in England pigs here got a man arrested. An ice rink because if you. So check it out he spotted in the passenger's seat of a car traveling forty miles per hour down the highway. Just hanging out and hunt. Eight and binds and very relaxed but. Print that even a Tesla. But he's got on auto pilot. Not the post in the past yes that this guy right there he's pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. And he's now banned from driving for eighteen months oh let that was not. Anything light they take this stuff seriously. Willie didn't have to drive for awhile apparently has not gonna do. But now he's got a better excuse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.