Mexico discovers world's longest underwater cave in Mayan heartland

More
"It gives us enormous and wonderful perspective in understanding the leaders of ancient settlements, how [ancient Mayans] could develop," archaeologist and director of Gran Acuifero Maya Project, Guillermo de Ana, said.
0:44 | 01/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mexico discovers world's longest underwater cave in Mayan heartland
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52413618,"title":"Mexico discovers world's longest underwater cave in Mayan heartland","duration":"0:44","description":"\"It gives us enormous and wonderful perspective in understanding the leaders of ancient settlements, how [ancient Mayans] could develop,\" archaeologist and director of Gran Acuifero Maya Project, Guillermo de Ana, said.","url":"/International/video/mexico-discovers-worlds-longest-underwater-cave-mayan-heartland-52413618","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.