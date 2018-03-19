Missing student found dead in Bermuda: Police

A student was found dead in Bermuda, local police said in a press conference.
0:28 | 03/19/18

A developing right now police are permitted just announcing get a missing American college student has been found dead. Police say the body of nineteen year old mark Dombrowski was found in a moat have a fort. Located near police headquarters. It's not yet known how he died officials say foul play has not been ruled out. The brows ski was last seen early Sunday hero bar in the capital city of Hamilton. The Delaware native was a freshman at saint Joseph's university in Philadelphia he had traveled to Bermuda for a rugby tour.

