Nonprofit evacuates lion, bear out of Mosul

More
Four Paws International was able to safely evacuate a bear and a lion who were trapped at a zoo in war-torn Mosul.
1:44 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nonprofit evacuates lion, bear out of Mosul

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46757192,"title":"Nonprofit evacuates lion, bear out of Mosul","duration":"1:44","description":"Four Paws International was able to safely evacuate a bear and a lion who were trapped at a zoo in war-torn Mosul.","url":"/International/video/nonprofit-evacuates-lion-bear-mosul-46757192","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.