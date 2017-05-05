North Korea accuses US, South Korea of assassination attempt

North Korea has accused the U.S. and South Korean spy agencies of an unsuccessful assassination attempt on leader Kim Jong Un involving biochemical weapons.
0:24 | 05/05/17

Transcript for North Korea accuses US, South Korea of assassination attempt

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

