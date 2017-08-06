North Korea fires several suspected anti-ship missiles

North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles Thursday, South Korea's military said, in a continuation of defiant launches as it seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.
North Korea has made another provocative move overnight firing several suspected anti ship missiles. Today into the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. And two US aircraft carriers were recently in that area of ocean conducting joint exercises with South Korea and Japan.

