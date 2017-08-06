-
Now Playing: Young Londoner expresses support for Labor Party
-
Now Playing: Voters head to polls for UK elections
-
Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attacks in Iran
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry launches countdown to 2018 Invictus Games
-
Now Playing: New photo emerges of boy who became symbol of Aleppo's suffering
-
Now Playing: Hostage-taker in Australia had been acquitted of terror plot
-
Now Playing: Trump 'wrong' to attack London mayor: UK PM
-
Now Playing: Notre-Dame attacker lunges at cop with hammer in dramatic video
-
Now Playing: Police officer injured, suspect in hospital after incident near Notre-Dame in Paris
-
Now Playing: Suspect shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
-
Now Playing: Update on 'brutal terrorist attack' in London
-
Now Playing: Multiple Arab nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar
-
Now Playing: Terror in the UK: A timeline of recent attacks
-
Now Playing: Eiffel Tower zipline gives incredible views of Paris
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry holds moment of silence for London victims
-
Now Playing: UK Muslim leader says man got out of car and hugged him
-
Now Playing: London mayor to attackers: 'You do not commit these disgusting acts in my name'
-
Now Playing: 'Run, hide, fight and report' in the event of a terrorist attack
-
Now Playing: Londoners hold vigil for victims of terror attack
-
Now Playing: Witness reacts to London terror attack