Transcript for North Korea invites South Korean president for an official visit

Ninety telling coming out of business people still area of human being then I hadn't happened. Would tell where. I mean there ammonia and see him. It didn't until it's just about will rise. They're not right. Do you feel. He. Korean leader seemed to. Banquet with the kind of help and you. It's up. There's now. Just to give you an update about what's happening today. They just came from the main fronts. And they wouldn't. Resident. Ken lay. You know Jones he brought comment from her brother. Until then. It says basically you've done is inviting president. Suddenly Maria talk about issues on victory. Preston did not give a direct answer right away. We will probably see president. EE EE EP ally the United States. About whether he should be going through that area. This crosses. And even. It. Won't be able to get into the bank CE it. A private back. After this V plants. A heat eight. A unified team. Green without. And leave that after you hear you may also be I. Maybe like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.