North Korea invites South Korean president for an official visit

More
Kim Yong Nam and Kim Yo Jong seen after delivering letter to South Korean president, inviting him to North Korea.
4:10 | 02/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea invites South Korean president for an official visit
Ninety telling coming out of business people still area of human being then I hadn't happened. Would tell where. I mean there ammonia and see him. It didn't until it's just about will rise. They're not right. Do you feel. He. Korean leader seemed to. Banquet with the kind of help and you. It's up. There's now. Just to give you an update about what's happening today. They just came from the main fronts. And they wouldn't. Resident. Ken lay. You know Jones he brought comment from her brother. Until then. It says basically you've done is inviting president. Suddenly Maria talk about issues on victory. Preston did not give a direct answer right away. We will probably see president. EE EE EP ally the United States. About whether he should be going through that area. This crosses. And even. It. Won't be able to get into the bank CE it. A private back. After this V plants. A heat eight. A unified team. Green without. And leave that after you hear you may also be I. Maybe like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52986933,"title":"North Korea invites South Korean president for an official visit","duration":"4:10","description":"Kim Yong Nam and Kim Yo Jong seen after delivering letter to South Korean president, inviting him to North Korea.","url":"/International/video/north-korea-invites-south-korean-president-official-visit-52986933","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.