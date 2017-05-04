North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan

More
North Korea has launched a KN-15 missile from its eastern coast into the Sea of Japan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.
0:28 | 04/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46590250,"title":"North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan","duration":"0:28","description":"North Korea has launched a KN-15 missile from its eastern coast into the Sea of Japan, U.S. officials said Tuesday.","url":"/International/video/north-korea-launches-missile-sea-japan-46590250","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.