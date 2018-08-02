Transcript for North Korea has no plans to talk with US, Pence at Olympics, foreign minister says

Korea is making something clear it's not interested in meeting with American representatives at the Winter Olympic Games Kim Jung owns younger sister will be part of the north's official delegation at the games. She's a first member of the North Korea's ruling family to ever visit South Korea. Rumors had circulated that a meeting of the North Korean and American delegations could happen but North Korea's official statement. May have ended hope of that happening at a vice president is on his way to South Korea overnight after speaking to US troops at a base in Japan. A pence told them to stay vigilant. Not fall for North Korea's diplomatic attempts during his stay in Japan pence also said the US would soon unveil what he called the toughest and most aggressive round of economic sanctions on North Korea ever.

