North Korea promises 'thousands-fold' revenge against US over sanctions

North Korea said today it will take "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States in response to new international sanctions over its nuclear program.
1:30 | 08/07/17

Transcript for North Korea promises 'thousands-fold' revenge against US over sanctions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

