Transcript for How the North Korean defector escaped across the DMZ

So this this fascinating dramatic video released overnight showing in North Korean soldier making a run for it he was shot six times during his daring escape to the south. And it was caught on camera ABC's doing show from Seoul. What you see here is seen northern territory about the DNC. That she spotted on surveillance camera. Racing down the road tours to south at least today demarcation line. In that cheap is the defector. That white building is controlled by the north Koreans and were told that there is a barricade there which we can't see in this video. A Jeep seems to slow down for a moment then. Quickly speeds up. Don't know if you caught that moment just now but there's a soldier that runs after the vehicle. Looks like the deep factor broke through the bars then racist past as bridge. These dead in North Korean soldiers on guard at the joint security area after noticing that cheap four of them riding to the Jeep they are fully armed. Now this shows to jeetz falling into a ditch then stuck there he then jumps out sprints for life to the south. At the same time North Korean soldiers firing guns one of them that looks like he's just fallen is actually diving into a crouching position to shoot. And here this is a moment when a North Korean soldier in pursuit of this defector steps across the white line. Which would be a violation of the cease fire agreement. After a few stats he quickly realizes that he's crossed then hurries back to their side. Infrared imagery showing to South Korean troops try to rescue the fallen defector. Carefully crawling. Then dragging this man to safety. Jew he Cho ABC news Seoul South Korea. Us incredible there by the way when the 24 year old soldier woke up after surgery he asked if he was in South Korea and when he was told that he was there and he was safe he asked. To hear some South Korean pop music he told the doctor when he recovers he wants to study law.

